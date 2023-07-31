I Realized How Lucky I’ve Been To Have Been Born In Nigeria; & I Love The Culture-Ashleigh Plumptre

Ashleigh Plumptre, born on 8 May 1998 in Leicester, is a talented professional footballer who currently represents the Nigeria national team, the Super Falcons, in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup. In today’s crucial match, Nigeria will be facing Ireland in the last group game.

Hailing from a diverse background, Ashleigh Plumptre’s father is of Nigerian descent, specifically from Lagos State, and belongs to the Yoruba tribe. On the other hand, her mother is English. Embracing her mixed heritage, Ashleigh speaks fondly of her connection to Nigeria, expressing her love for its rich culture and everything it represents.

She says: “That’s where I’m like: ‘OK, Nigeria would be good for me to do because then I can experience the culture more, I can come back and teach her about our heritage. That was the trigger for me.”

“I love the culture, I honestly love everything about being in Nigeria,” she says. She has also “realised how lucky I’ve been to just have been born in this country, the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with”. She adds: “My Nigerian teammates, for example, they’ve worked so hard but sometimes they don’t get the same opportunities based upon the teams that they’re playing in, the lack of exposure that they have. It’s a privilege to play with them.”

Her appreciation for her Nigerian roots extends beyond just football, as she acknowledges the blessings and opportunities that being born in the country has afforded her. Her journey as a professional footballer has provided her with a platform to celebrate and promote the cultural aspects she cherishes dearly.

As she steps onto the field to represent Nigeria, Ashleigh Plumptre carries not only her footballing skills but also a deep sense of gratitude and pride for her Nigerian heritage, and she hopes to inspire and make her mark in the Women’s World Cup, showcasing her passion for the game and her love for the nation she proudly represents.

SOURCE: TRIBUNE NEWSPAPER

