I Read The Statement Of Alake Yesterday& It Was A Mockery Of The Sensibility Of Nigerians- Igbo Akeregha

In an interview with AIT , Igbo Akeregha, a Member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, criticized Dele Alake’s recent statement, finding it empty and inappropriate for the current state of the country. Akeregha emphasized that the statement failed to address the fundamental issues facing Nigeria and instead focused on the review of the N8,000 palliative, which he considered irrelevant.

According to Akeregha, Nigerians are not interested in mere cosmetic changes like reviewing the N8,000 palliative. He believes that the first two months of the current administration have brought significant hardship to the people, attributing it to the government’s apparent incompetence and inefficient policy direction.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 1:00:55)

Akeregha stated, “Tinubu’s administration seems to lack direction and efficiency due to the absence of ministers and a clear policy agenda. Dele Alake’s statement was indeed a mockery of Nigerians’ sensibilities, as it merely focused on a superficial review of the N8,000 cash transfer. Our current government’s anti-people policies are suffocating Nigerians, making it increasingly difficult for anyone to survive. Therefore, a review of the N8,000 cash transfer is not the solution we need.”

