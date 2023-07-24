I read that thugs set ablaze the SDP secretariat in Lokoja – Shehu Sani

In a disturbing and unfortunate turn of events, the Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lokoja, Kogi State, was set ablaze by suspected thugs. The incident has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of the region, highlighting the escalating tension and violence that has become synonymous with Kogi politics.

The incident occurred late last night, as the city was gripped by chaos and unrest. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of armed individuals storming the SDP Secretariat, forcibly entering the premises, and setting the building on fire. Despite the prompt response of the fire department, the flames rapidly engulfed the structure, reducing it to ashes.

The SDP has been an active political force in Kogi State, championing various causes and engaging in the democratic process. The attack on their headquarters is a blatant assault on the freedom of expression and democratic values that form the foundation of a functional political system.

Local authorities are investigating the incident and have yet to release an official statement about the motive behind the attack. However, it is widely speculated that the act might be linked to the upcoming elections, as Kogi has a history of electoral violence and political confrontations.

In the wake of this appalling incident, politicians from across the spectrum have condemned the violence and called for calm. The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in the state, and there are growing demands for law enforcement agencies to take swift action to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Governor who has been at the helm of affairs in Kogi State, expressed his dismay over the incident, stating that such acts of violence have no place in a civilized society. He assured the citizens that the government would do everything in its power to bring the culprits to justice and prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

According to Shehu Sani The incident has also drawn the attention of the national government, with calls for a thorough investigation into the root causes of the rising political violence in Kogi State. The need for electoral reforms and measures to ensure the safety of citizens and political actors during the election process has become paramount.

As the authorities work to restore calm and maintain law and order, the people of Kogi State are left to grapple with the sad reality that violence has permeated their political landscape. The attack on the SDP Secretariat serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to address the deeper issues plaguing the state’s politics and work towards fostering a culture of peace and tolerance.

