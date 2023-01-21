I read Atiku’s Personal Response To Whistblower Michael Achimugbu’s Grave Allegations – Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Media Director of ruling All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his verified facebook page on Friday, to reveal how he read Atiku’s response to whistleblower Michael Achimugbu’s grave allegations.

According to him, the allegations were backed up with direct evidence in the form of an audio tape.

He wrote “I read Atiku Abubakar’s personal response to whistleblower Michael Achimugbu’s grave allegations. These allegations were backed up with direct evidence in the form of an audio tape in which the former Vice president was heard confessing to various crimes and explaining how those crimes were hatched, planned and organized.

He also mentioned the names of his alleged complices. Instead of issuing statements to the press, Atiku should be under arrest and writing formal statements under caution for the security agencies.

There is no country in the world in which such a level of incriminating and damning evidence of thievery is presented yet nothing happens.

if it had been any other presidential candidate’s voice making such horrendous confession about the commission of criminal offences on audio tape they would have been invited or arrested by now.

