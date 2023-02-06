I Pulled People Out Of Poverty, I Never Owe Salary & I Saved N75b Before Leaving Office – Peter Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise has given Nigerians reasons why they should elect him as the next President of Nigeria.

Speaking during the interview, the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi noted that he was number one in pulling people out of poverty, adding that during his time as the governor of Anambra State, he never owed salaries or pension.

He also noted that before he left the office, he save over N75 billion, adding that nobody has ever done it before in the history of Nigeria.

According to Peter Obi, he said, “I was number one in MDG, which is the only measure of development. The difference between developed and undeveloped place is education and health. I was number one in education, I was one of the best at health, I was number one in the issue of pulling people out of poverty, you can go and ask Maguns, and who is in charge then. When everyone is owing salaries, pension, gratuity, and contractors, which has collapsed most of the contractors, I left office not owing any contractor or suppliers, not owning pension or gratuity, and ended up saving over N75 billion which nobody had ever done”.

﻿

You can watch the interview below….

https://youtu.be/u2QyRsTmFys

Sunday123 (

)