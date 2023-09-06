I Prophesy To Everyone Here Today That In This Season Of The Word, You Shall Be Held Up- Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche in a recent post on Youtube shared a message with the public.

While speaking On “THE PRESERVATION POWER OF THE WORD OF GOD” || September Preservation (Midweek) Service || Glory Dome, Abuja – Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that When the Word of God holds you up, the devil is not drunk enough, he hasn’t smoked Indian hemp enough to locate you and destroy you. Speaking further he said “Somebody shared an encounter where I think she was trapped by some demons or some people and then suddenly, the mantle of the commission appeared and all of a sudden, all the demons began to run through the windows, any space they could find, they fled. They didn’t know that this kind of force was coming to deal with them. On this note, I Prophesy To Everyone Here Today That In This Season Of The Word, You Shall Be Held Up By The Word and you shall be safe in the mighty name of Jesus.

Speaking further he shared a story that says “Last Friday, I heard that one of our brethren, somewhere in the South, just disappeared and they couldn’t find him. Later on, they got a call from kidnappers that is in their den. They asked him to bring 20 million or 50 million or something. I spoke to the Pastor and the wife, I said, “one naira will not be dropped and he shall be released under fire”.

Speaking lastly he said “I was called yesterday that he’s back home, “how much was paid?” “Nothing was paid”. That devil is a bastard!.

