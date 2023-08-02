I Promised Kanu That I’d Go To Finland; I Have To See This Epka & Ask Him What Is His Problem— Dan Ulasi

During an interview with AIT , Chief Dan Ulasi, a PDP chieftain, revealed that when he visited Nnamdi Kanu, he promised him that he’d go to Finland because he had to see Simon Ekpa and ask him what his problem was. He revealed that Nnamdi Kanu is not in support of the order he’s giving for his sake, pointing out that he’s causing more pain to their people.

Chief Ulasi revealed that he sent him some messages, telling him to desist from enforcing the sit-at-home order in the Southeast. He also stated that the message he received in return made him believe that some people are sponsoring Simon Ekpa to do what he’s doing.

According to him, “From one day to one week to two weeks, who does that to his own people? If Epka, or whoever he’s supporting, doesn’t create double jeopardy for our people, Every Monday, nobody does anything. Some people depend on either their wheelbarrow, trucks, or Keke to make or even maintain their families. How can he be inflicting pain on his people? And that the handwritten note that was circulated, that he wrote it, that it’s not fake, he wrote it, and I should say so. He does not support it, so I promised him that I’m not getting any younger and that I’ll try to make up time to go to Finland. I’ve already sent messages because this is not the time for whoremongering now. I have to see this, Epka, and say what your problem is. If he doesn’t listen, I’ve seen the reply he made, which gave me the tendency to believe that some people are sponsoring him. If you want to be the leader of your people, would you be the leader of the dead or the living?”

Video Credit: AIT (32:55–33:12)

