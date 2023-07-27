I prefer to call him Alhaji Tinubu or Jagaban Tinubu pending the outcome of the election petitions against him- Chief Martin Onovo

The 2015 presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Chief Martin Onovo has stated that he will not call Bola Ahmed Tinubu his President pending tge outcome of the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Sun paper reported that Martin Onovo, who is known for his outspokenness stated this in an exclusive interview.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting, when asked how he would assess President Tinubu’s administration in the first 50 days of his government, Martin Onovo said; “I prefer to call him Alhaji Tinubu or Jagaban Tinubu pending the outcome of the election. His administration has been totally tyrannical, unpatriotic, reckless and incompetent.”

He added; “He needs to review and understand the “Fundamental objectives and directive principles of State policy” in the Constitution of Nigeria. He apparently thinks that government is for his selfish and unconstitutional ‘Emi lo kan’ purposes.”

Source – The Sun paper

