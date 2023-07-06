I Pray That Wike Makes It To Tinubu’s Ministerial List Because He Aided Him To Get To Power— Kassim Afegbua

During an interview with Arise , Kassim Afegbua, A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, prayed for the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to make it to the president’s ministerial list because he helped him get to power. He stated that it does not matter which party he belongs to; what matters is competence.

He revealed that Wike bought into the renewed hope agenda because he believed that the presidency must be zoned to the south. Afegbua added that Wike can join the cabinet without first pledging allegiance to their party. He continued by saying that Wike still had the upper hand because the other G5 member sailed easily into the 10th National Assembly.

According to him, “He (Wike) doesn’t have to be a member of the APC. I’m not Tinubu, but I’ll pray that he makes the list because when someone has assisted you to get to the position of power, it is only then that you can begin your talk about power sharing, so if President Tinubu failed and Atiku did not, Wike will be licking his wounds. So now that he’s supporting the person, don’t forget that President Tinubu went to that place to campaign; he hosted him; and after he won the election, he also hosted him and all of that. They commissioned the flyover and other projects, so that means the man has bought into the renewed hope agenda of Bola Tinubu.”

Video Credit: Arise (0:02)

