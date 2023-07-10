“I Pray People Like You, Who Gift Me Dollars & Naira, Keep Visiting Me” -Dino Melaye Tells Visitors

In the mid hours of today, the Kogi gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former senator Dino Melaye, publicized the video showing the moment he received some visitors into his abode.

The former senator said, “I honestly appreciate your kind gesture and it is my sincere prayer that people like you, who gifts me dollars, naira and also wage kola, keep visiting me.” He added, “I once saw the Alema of Warri waging the kola when he was visited and I was just wondering when such will be done for me. Now, it has happened to me. It is really a good tradition.” He jokingly added, “this kind of kola-waging visitation should only be meant for gubernatorial candidates.”

Speaking further, Dino Melaye said, “I am really glad you all came to visit me in support of my quest to become the next governor of Kogi state.”

In response, one of the visitors said, “we are wishing you a successful outing in the gubernatorial race and it is our hope that you land safely at the end.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (first 7 minutes).

