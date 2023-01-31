I pray and I said It Is My Turn, God Answered That Prayer Through You And I Got The Ticket – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign train landed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium as the next general presidential election is very much around the corner.

The former Lagos State Governor was received with open arms and accorded with warm reception upon his arrival before making his way to the campaign ground where he was welcomed by mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters.

The big event witnessed a massive turn out of people who came out to show their trust and believe in the Tinubu-Shettima mandate and candidacy on a mission of a renewed hope.

It was such an eventful occasion where several promises were made to the good people of the State as regard what they have in plan to do if elected into power come February 25.

While addressing the mammoth of crowd, he made it known during his remark that he prayed to God and said it is his turn and God answered that prayer through the masses which helped him to get the ticket.

He then went ahead to show his appreciation and gratitude to the good people of the State after which he urged them to keep working tirelessly until the final race is settled as no one will get credit for an incomplete assignment.

“I prayed to God and I said ‘Emi Lokan’ and God answered that prayer through you people and I got the ticket. First, let me thank all of you for that ticket because I am grateful but no one get credit for an incomplete assignment. The assignment is not complete until you vote”.

