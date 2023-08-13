I Pity Women Who Still Wait In Hotels For Men, Gone Are Those Eras When Men Patronize Runs Girls- Agu

Talented and popular nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo (withChude) has disclosed one of the main reasons why men hardly visit brothels nor patronize runs girls.

The actor who is well known for his outstanding comic roles in movies and use of specific slangs, phrases or cliches has earned a lot of fans within and outside the country.

Chiwetalu Agu began by revealing how the society has changed, noting that in the society we live on today, women now dominate men unlike how it was before.

Speaking on why he feels so much pity for women who are still waiting in hotels for men, the actor said that the society has changed so much that women are now the one chasing and harassing men around on the street making it hard for ladies who are still waiting in the brothel for me to find customers.

In his words, he said “Gone are those era when men patronized runs girls, women Re the ones harassing men on the street instead of wait for them at the brothel. I pity Women who still wait in hotels for men”

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:29)

SureDesigns (

)