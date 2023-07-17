I Pity Those Who Trust Body Guards, If God Wants To Kill You, He Will Put Them To Sleep -Adeboye

Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God spoke to his members on “For Whom The Heavens Open (Part 21)” at RCCG Online Sunday Service, 16th July, 2023.

According to him, God gave Joshua the mighty men of valour that say, we are the ones protecting the City. Well, how could he give Mighty men to Joshua? he gives strength to the mighty. You think you are powerful? It is written that power belongs to God. If he gives you a little bit of the power, don’t forget the source of the power. He alone is the Almighty.”

He then said, “Mighty Men” – they may be mighty but they are still men and if they are men, they are dust. As long as we are talking about men, remember men are limited no matter how mighty. Men can be limited by age. If you are a man, you will grow old. I like the way Solomon describes what happens when you grow old. He talks about the grinders becoming slow. That means the Dentist will be removing your teeth one by one (laughs) and they become few.”

If you are a man, you will be limited by sleep. No matter how strong, mighty you are, when sleep comes, with all your mightiness, you become like nobody.

He the said, I pity those who trust body guards, night guards. If God wants to kill you, he will put all of them to sleep. You will be dead long before they wake up because they are men therefore they must get tired. They are mighty but they are men. Isaiah 40:28-31 – only God does not get tired. 2 Samuel 21:15-17.

Finally, he said, “They are mighty men but they will die one day. It’s incredible to read in 2 Kings 13:20 that Elisha died. The man with the double portion of anointing died. Samuel died – the King maker. So everybody will die because we are human beings.

