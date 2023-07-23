NEWS

I Pity Those Who Call Themselves Lawmakers Preparing To Swallow N70B & Buy Cars Of N40B” -Ezekwesili

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, the Chairman of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has expressed her reaction to the allocation of N70 billion as palliatives to lawmakers in response to the removal of subsidy. The announcement made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding these palliatives has sparked considerable discussion among Nigerians.

In a post on her social media, the former Minister of Education expressed her sympathy for those who call themselves lawmakers and are set to receive the N70 billion allocation. She further mentioned that an additional N40 billion is budgeted for the purchase of SUVs for the so-called principal officers.

“They call themselves lawmakers and are preparing to swallow N70 billion naira and spend N40 billion on purchasing cars for so-called principal officers. I pity them,” she wrote.

What do you think about this statement that the director General of the World Trade Organisation, Oby Ezekwesili just released?

Source: Oby Ezekwesili’s Twitter Page

