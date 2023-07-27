I Pity President Tinubu; From the Flip-Flop I Have Seen So Far, He Needs To Adjust His Seat—Gabam

During an interview with AIT , Shehu Gabam, the SDP National Chairman, stated that he pities President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the challenges he’s facing, pointing out that from the flip-flop he has seen so far, the president needs to adjust his seat. He added that the president needs to take the right decisions without considering the effect they would have on anyone.

He revealed that he was happy when the president told his service chiefs to share any intelligence they had with themselves so as to ensure cooperation amongst them. He added that the present situation of the country is quite sad, and it will require huge policy changes and decisions to awaken new developments in the state.

According to him, “Everything that the president needs to do, he needs to do it. Don’t look at anybody’s face. Deal with the situation decisively. I was happy when he addressed the service chiefs and told them to share intelligence because those are fundamental issues. Every parliamentary establishment wants to deal with its own issues. If you don’t have a centre of civil intelligence, then you have a crisis at hand because intelligence can be inflated or exaggerated, and then you’ll deal with the different issues apart from the fact of the issues on the ground. So it is a very sad situation, and I pity president Bola Ahmed Tinubu; I pity his challenges that he’s facing, but so far, from the flip-flop that I have seen, I think he needs to adjust his seat.”

Video Credit: AIT (47:09)

