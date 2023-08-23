I Permanently Occupy The Brains Of Some People Even While I’m Chilling In My Little Corner – Nasir El-Rufai

It is no longer news that the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has departed the shores of Nigeria few weeks ago.

It would be recalled that the controversial former governor was among the list of nominees presented by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the national assembly for screening and subsequent confirmation.

However, El-Rufai nomination was rejected by and he subsequently withdrew and travel outside Nigeria.

Just moment ago, El-Rufai took to his social media platforms to boast about occupying the brains of some people even as he is chilling outside the country.

El-Rufai accompanied his post with musical lyrics as he ask people to listen to the music.

Hear him “It appears that I permanently occupy the brains of some people even while I am chilling in my little corner. To these souls, I say – calm down, forget about @elrufai and enjoy the music if you can. ” He posted.

