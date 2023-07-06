I perceive APC National Chairman Has A Problem With Leadership Of National Assembly – Aliyu Audu

A former member of the Presidential Inauguration Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Aliyu Audu, has hinted that the Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, might be a mole that was planted in the party; as he revealed that the APC bigwig has a problem with the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Aliyu Audu had said, “I am not surprised; if you remember clearly, at the convention in 2022, we made it clearly known before the convention, that the current Chairman of the party was not our choice.”

Aliyu Audu, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, hinted that Senator Adamu never wanted Akpabio and others to be Principal Officers of the National Assembly. He also hinted that the former lawmaker might be a mole that was planted in the ruling party; as he insisted that he was brought in to play a script.

Mr. Audu had started by saying that there is nothing wrong with the interference of the Executive Arm in the matters of the Legislative Arm, since both parties would need to work together to fix Nigeria. He, however, maintained that he was not surprised to see Senator Abdullahi Adamu kicking against the decisions of the Principal Officers of the National Assembly.

The APC bigwig said he and others had sought that Adamu should not be elected as the Chairman of the party.

