I paid WAEC fees for Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba students in Lagos — Tinubu

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the February 25 general elections, Ahmed Bola Tinubu campaigned in Awka, Anambra State on Tuesday and promised to make the state an industrial hub of the country if elected.

Speaking to a sizable crowd at the Alex Ekwueme Square, where the rally was held, Tinubu, who was joined by his running mate Kashim Shetima, the director general of his campaign organisation, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduge of Kano State, and other top campaign officials, also pledged to address the gully erosion threat that is wreaking havoc on most communities in Anambra State.

“You know me, and you know what I can do,” he added. I was able to control the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos, and I can do the same in Anambra. We’ll stop the gully erosion that is destroying the state.

“I’ll make Anambra a state of the industrial revolution. Our youth will receive the training they need to secure well-paying jobs and help themselves.

“Whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, I started paying WAEC tuition for every student in Lagos, and I will be fair to all Nigerians if I become president.”

If he is elected president of Nigeria, he has pledged to work with Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, who he has called a “very brilliant man.” He also mentioned finding Mr. Ben Akabueze, another Anambra son, who worked with him in Lagos and is currently the president’s budget adviser.

He pleaded with Nigerian voters not to pay attention to those politicians, whom he called liars.

How long will it take them to lie from Port Harcourt to Onitsha and from Onitsha to Aba, the speaker said. In spite of lying to the country for 16 years that they would industrialise Nigeria, the PDP instead industrialised their own pockets.

“One guy said that he was the northern candidate, and I implore voters not to pay attention to him. Voting for Asiwaju will bring you hope, joy, prosperity, and progress. I implore every eligible voter to get their PVC and cast their ballot. According to Vanguard report.

