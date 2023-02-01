I Paid WAEC Fees For Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba Students In Lagos- Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Feb. 25 general election, stood in Awka, Anambra state, on Tuesday and vowed to turn the state into an industrial hub if elected.

Mr. Tinubu, accompanied by fellow campaigner kashim Shettima, the director of his campaign organization, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, gathered a large crowd at the rally site, Alex Ekwueme Square. Campaigning council officials, including Abdullahi, governor of Kano Ganduje, who addressed the state, also promised to address the threat of gorge erosion, which has devastated most Anambra state communities.

He said: “You know me, and you know what I can do.” I tamed the Atlantic in Lagos, and you can do the same in Anambra. Examine the devastation caused by gully erosion. “I turn Anambra into the state of the industrial revolution.

We educate young people to secure well-paid jobs and serve themselves. “I started paying every student in Lagos, whether Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, for her WAEC. “When I become president, I will treat all Nigerians fairly.” He pledged to work with Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo, whom he said would be a very good man if he were elected president of Nigeria. budget adviser to the president.

He urged Nigerian voters not to listen to what he called lying politicians. he added: How long does it take from Port Harcourt to Onitsha? Onitsha to Abba? For 16 years, the PDP lied to the country that it would industrialize Nigeria but industrialized its pockets instead. “Someone said he was the North Korean candidate, and I urge voters not to listen to him.” “We encourage all eligible voters to gather their PVC and vote for Asiwaju.”

