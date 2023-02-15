I only stopped over in Kano to greet my mother – Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Ii, has clarified that he was in transit through Kano to Dutse, Jigawa State when he was persuaded to visit his mother.

The aircraft landed in Kano to safeguard the safety of the passengers, according to the Emir, who claimed that terrible flight conditions prevented him from continuing on his trip to Dutse.

The Sanusi stated in his own words, “I couldn’t go directly to Jigawa State due to terrible weather, and when I touched down in Kano, hundreds of people stormed us and urged me to at least go and greet my mother, which I did.”

However, he emphasized that as a citizen, he was free to travel wherever he pleased and stated that a court decision had granted him the freedom to do so. According to Daily post.

Three years after being removed from power by Governor Ganduje as a result of a serious misunderstanding, the deposed Emir will be in Kano for the first time at this time.

The fourteenth Fulani Emir of Kano claimed to have encountered a large number of well-wishers at his mother’s house on Ibrahim Dabo Road, where they prayed for him, some sobbing with love.

The former Emir was “banished” to Awe in Nasarrawa State by the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, following his deposition on accusations of insubordination on March 9, 2020. A Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that this action was illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional.

After the spectacular visit that caused several Kano highways to come to a standstill, he has since returned to Abuja.

