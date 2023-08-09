NEWS

I Only Miss The Old Memories Not My Body, My New Body Unveiling Soon- Says Bobrisky

Popular crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky a recent post on his official facebook page has disclosed one things he misses so much.

Bobrisky is well known within and outside the country for his great fashion sense, the body enhancement surgery he did and his luxurious lifestyle. This has earned him a lot of love, admiration and fans.

In yesterday’s post, Bobrisky disclosed the only thing he miss so much is his old memories not his newly acquired shape and body, noting that his new body will be unveiled soon. Recall that weeks ago, Bobrisky had undergone a body enhancement surgery.

In his words, he said “I only miss the old memories not my body, new body unveiling soon”.

The post got a lot of reactions from fans. While some expressed how eager they are to see Bobrisky’s new body, others showed no interest at all.

