“I Only Knew From Social Media That Shaibu Was In Abuja Rubbing Minds With APC Leaders” – Obaseki

According to a report by the Guardian paper, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has come out to say that he first knew that his deputy, Philip Shaibu was working to join the opposition party, APC from news on social media.

Gov. Obaseki said this while briefing journalists in Benin City during a visit by the Edo North leaders and he stated that Shaibu is planning to join the APC because he isn’t sure if the leaders of the PDP will give him the ticket to contest for the governorship election in 2024.

In his own words as seen on the pages of the Guardian paper…

“I saw on social media that he was in Abuja robbing minds with APC leaders. I have heard for months now that he has been in closed consultation with friends from another party because he was not sure that you, the leaders of PDP, will give him the ticket as governor in 2024. I must State here that Philip Shaibu has never had the courtesy to discuss his ambition with me. The last time we spoke of my successor after the House of Assembly election, I did say that we should be patient and that our task is to try and finish well and conclude all our projects we started. It’s only when we do this right that we will have the support of the people for my successor.”

