I Once Said The Lagos Govt Would Be Stripped Naked If They Allow The Panel Do Its Work—Dele Farotimi

Lawyer Dele Farotimi told Arise that he had threatened the Lagos State government with public disrobing if it allowed the panel to complete its investigation into the Lekki Toll Gate. To the panel’s credit, he said, they were able to determine that 103 individuals had perished in the Lekki toll gate Massacre.

The press, he said, is complicit in spreading these “nauseating lies,” as its report contradicts that of the panel. He disclosed that the panel study found “unequivocally” that a massacre occurred at the Lekki toll gate.

The beauty of the truth, he says, is that it needs no adornment, while the tragedy—or perhaps the tragedy—of lies is that they never last. They epitomise the term “Abiku.” That is exactly what lies are. I sat in your studio a few years ago and told you that the Lagos state government would be exposed as a fraud if it dared to let the Panel do its work, as there was ample evidence in the open that would make it impossible for them to get away with the lies they were busy concocting. The report of the panel, which differs from the white paper, was emphatic in determining that there was a massacre at the Lekki toll gate. Let me be clear: I hold the press responsible for the ability of the Nigerian state to tell these sickening lies and get away with them.

