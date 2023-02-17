I once defeated Atiku in an election, it will be easy for me to defeat him again- Kwankwaso says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Premium Times paper online this morning, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that the redesign of the naira notes has made all contestants for political positions poor and that would give him an advantage over the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

It was reported that Mr Kwankwaso said this while he was speaking on Wednesday, during a program on Dandal Kura Radio in Maiduguri, Borno State, as he claimed people were ridiculing him for not being rich to be contesting to be president.

He said, “We have been hearing people ridiculing me saying, Kwankwaso does not have money. Today, the president has made all of us poor in the contest. So we are all poor and now the same.”

While speaking on his chances at the poll, Kwankwaso said Nigerians cannot vote APC again because, they caused severe hardship since they got into government. Kwankwaso also ridiculed Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “I once defeated Atiku in an election, it will be easy for me to defeat him again. I did that in the 2014 APC presidential primary election when we all lost to President Muhammadu Buhari. I contested for the presidential ticket (APC), Muhammadu Buhari defeated me but I defeated Atiku Abubakar.”

