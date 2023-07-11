I Once Asked Afe Babalola To Give Me Names Of 10 Close SANs To Him, But He Gave Me 40 Names -Adeyeye

During the celebration of Afe Babalola’s 60th birthday, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, shared an interesting incident. He recounted how he once asked Afe Babalola to provide him with ten names of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) who were close to him. To his surprise, Afe Babalola gave him a list of forty names. Oba Ogunwusi revealed that after he called the initial forty SANs, other lawyers who were not included became envious.

Due to the ensuing argument, Oba Ogunwusi decided to extend his calls and ended up contacting almost one hundred SANs throughout the country. He expressed his admiration for Afe Babalola, describing him as an exceptional individual who will be celebrated for generations. Oba Ogunwusi acknowledged Afe Babalola’s widespread recognition and attributed it to his outstanding contributions.

In his words, “I recall a particular incident when we planned to honor you in Lagos. I personally approached you and requested a list of ten SANs who were close to you. To my surprise, you provided me with a list of forty names. As I started reaching out to the forty SANs, they began to envy one another, saying, ‘Kabiyesi, you did not call me.’ Eventually, I ended up contacting nearly one hundred SANs across the country. Isn’t he a remarkable mentor? Isn’t he an extraordinary icon? To me, you are an icon who will forever be remembered. We have three special things planned in your honor.”

