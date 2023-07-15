NEWS

I Often Wonder How We Have Same Parents – DJ Cuppy Reacts To The Stunning Pictures Of Temi Otedola

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

Popular and successful celebrity and social media personality, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she reacts to the stunning and dazzling pictures of her sister, Temi Otedola her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public.

Temi Otedola shared stunning and dazzling pictures her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as she was looking very beautiful and stunning in the pictures.

DJ Cuppy reacted to the pictures by saying that she often wonders how they have the same parents, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of DJ Cuppy.

DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola are the daughters of billionaire business man, Femi Otedola. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer: Mane set to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr; Chelsea Vlahovic-Lukaku swap deal set to collapse

10 mins ago

Imo Guber: Gov Uzodimma restates commitment to violence-free polls

25 mins ago

If There Should Be Any Re-run Election, It Should Be Between PDP & LP Party- Dr. Yunusa Tanko

30 mins ago

Yoruba Are Not Our Problem, We Are Our Own Problem In The East – Deputy Speaker, Kalu Tells Igbos

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button