I Often Wonder How We Have Same Parents – DJ Cuppy Reacts To The Stunning Pictures Of Temi Otedola

Popular and successful celebrity and social media personality, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she reacts to the stunning and dazzling pictures of her sister, Temi Otedola her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public.

Temi Otedola shared stunning and dazzling pictures her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as she was looking very beautiful and stunning in the pictures.

DJ Cuppy reacted to the pictures by saying that she often wonders how they have the same parents, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of DJ Cuppy.

DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola are the daughters of billionaire business man, Femi Otedola. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)