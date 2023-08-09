I Now Eat Dry Rice, Ousted Niger President Laments Hardship

After being ousted from his presidency on July 26, 2023, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic has revealed that he is enduring isolation and being compelled to consume dry rice as his situation remains dire. President Bola Tinubu, who chairs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had arranged a meeting for Thursday following the lapse of a 7-day ultimatum issued by the regional body, demanding the reinstatement of President Bazoum.

CNN reported that Bazoum communicated through text messages to a friend, expressing that he has been “deprived of all human contact” since Friday, with no provisions of food or medicine.

Bazoum further shared that he has been living without electricity for a week, a consequence of Nigeria cutting off electric power in response to the coup. The perishable food supplied to him has spoiled, leaving him with only dry pasta and rice to eat.

Despite his isolation, Bazoum has managed to maintain communication with the outside world. He conversed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone, although he was denied the opportunity to speak with acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland during her visit to Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, also engaged with the coup leaders to initiate negotiation, independently but after briefing President Bola Tinubu in advance.

