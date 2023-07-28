NEWS

I Noticed That Short Men Love To Marry Tall Women So They Can Intimidate People- Pastor Ibiyeomie

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Nigeria Popular Preacher and Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, recently revealed some certians things about men while he was teaching his congregation about The Power of Thanksgiving.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that he has noticed that short men love to marry tall women. He said they go fall such kind of women so that they can Intimidate and boast about their wife outside.That means that short men are proud that they have wives that possess a trait they are deficient of.

He told his congregation not to look down on any short man because no man is short when he has money. He said if you don’t have money no matter your looks you’re still not an handsome man. In conclusion, he was trying to pass a message to the women in his congregation to thank God for their husbands and for the men to thank God for their finances.

Watch video here ( Fast forward to 1 hour, 41 minutes)

GodMachine (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

8 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

18 mins ago

I Sold All My Property To Campaign For Peter Obi. If It Was Tinubu I Would Not Be Suffering- Col. Chinyere Obi

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button