I Noticed That Short Men Love To Marry Tall Women So They Can Intimidate People- Pastor Ibiyeomie

Nigeria Popular Preacher and Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, recently revealed some certians things about men while he was teaching his congregation about The Power of Thanksgiving.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that he has noticed that short men love to marry tall women. He said they go fall such kind of women so that they can Intimidate and boast about their wife outside.That means that short men are proud that they have wives that possess a trait they are deficient of.

He told his congregation not to look down on any short man because no man is short when he has money. He said if you don’t have money no matter your looks you’re still not an handsome man. In conclusion, he was trying to pass a message to the women in his congregation to thank God for their husbands and for the men to thank God for their finances.

Watch video here ( Fast forward to 1 hour, 41 minutes)

GodMachine (

)