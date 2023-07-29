I Noticed That Short Men Love To Marry Tall Women So They Can Intimidate People- Pastor Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, is a well-known preacher in Nigeria. Recently, when preaching on “The Power of Thanksgiving,” he made a startling revelation about males.

The minister is quoted as saying, “I’ve noticed that short men love to marry tall women,” in a video posted to his official Facebook page. He claimed that men seek for intimidating wives so that they can brag about them in public.That implies short men take pride in the fact that their wives have a quality they lack.

No man is short when he has money, he preached, therefore his congregation should not look down on anyone who is physically diminutive. He added that no matter how good-looking a man you are, he is not attractive if he is poor. Finally, he wanted to get across to the ladies in his church that they should thank God for their spouses, and the gents should give thanks to God for their wealth.

You may watch the video in question here (go ahead to minute 1:41).

