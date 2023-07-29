NEWS

I Noticed That Short Men Love To Marry Tall Women So They Can Intimidate People- Pastor Ibiyeomie

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, is a well-known preacher in Nigeria. Recently, when preaching on “The Power of Thanksgiving,” he made a startling revelation about males.

The minister is quoted as saying, “I’ve noticed that short men love to marry tall women,” in a video posted to his official Facebook page. He claimed that men seek for intimidating wives so that they can brag about them in public.That implies short men take pride in the fact that their wives have a quality they lack.

No man is short when he has money, he preached, therefore his congregation should not look down on anyone who is physically diminutive. He added that no matter how good-looking a man you are, he is not attractive if he is poor. Finally, he wanted to get across to the ladies in his church that they should thank God for their spouses, and the gents should give thanks to God for their wealth.

You may watch the video in question here (go ahead to minute 1:41).

writer11 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

8 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

18 mins ago

I Sold All My Property To Campaign For Peter Obi. If It Was Tinubu I Would Not Be Suffering- Col. Chinyere Obi

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button