I No Longer Believe In The Circle Around Buhari – Governor Nasir Elrufai

The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency Malam Nasir Ahmad Elrufai has made another strong statement against the inner members of the Buhari administration. During his latest interview with Premium Times Newspaper, the governor maintained that “I believe in Buhari, I will never stop, but I no longer believe in the circle around him and the quality of decisions and actions coming out of that leadership”.

Recall that the Kaduna Governor has recently aired his position on some unnamed personalities within the inner circle of President Muhammadu Buhari whom he believes are working hard to scuttle the chances of the ruling Party for their selfish interests. This has sparked debate in the country, especially across social media platforms.

Governor Nasir Elrufai maintained that some highly influential personalities who backed another aspirant during the APC primary election are working tirelessly to actualize their plans using Buhari. He also criticized the move by CBN to redesign the Naira few days to elections.

Publish on 2023-02-13 10:31:30



