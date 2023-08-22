“I No Longer Attend Church Services But Some Churchgoers Run To Me When In Need” – Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze was live on Facebook many hours ago to reveal that he has been financially helping Churchgoers when he personally does not attend church services again.

Daddy Freeze said, “today, I observed that people who go to church are now seen as the only believers. Personally, I no longer attend church services but some churchgoers still run to me when in need. God has been using me to help them when they are in need.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “many people now believe that if you don’t go to church, God will not bless you. This is a worrying belief to me. I actually don’t see going to church as part of serving the community like many people are made to believe. This is because people share myths and superstitions there.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “I think Nigeria no longer need religious houses but where we will learn about physics, philosophy and business administration. Most of us are grounded in church doctrines more than the way we are grounded with things in the 21st centuries.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 22nd minute).

