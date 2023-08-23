“I No Longer Attend Church Services But Some Churchgoers Run To Me When In Need” – Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze was live on Facebook many hours ago to reveal that he has been financially helping Churchgoers when he personally does not attend church services again.

According to Daddy Freeze, “”today, I observed that people who go to church are now seen as the only believers. Personally, I no longer attend church services but some churchgoers still run to me when in need. God has been using me to help them when they are in need.”

Continuing his thoughts, Daddy Freeze expressed, “There’s a growing belief that unless you’re attending church, God won’t bestow blessings upon you. This notion troubles me. I don’t view attending church as an essential part of community service, contrary to what many have come to think. Often, unfounded myths and superstitions are perpetuated within those spaces.”

Wrapping up, Daddy Freeze suggested, “In my opinion, Nigeria should shift its focus away from religious institutions, towards centers of learning focused on physics, philosophy, and business administration. Our society’s grasp on church doctrines often outweighs our understanding of matters relevant to the 21st century.”

