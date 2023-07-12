I Never Thought I Was Going To Be Here As President But God Almighty Has Brought Me – Bola Tinubu

The number one citizen of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that he never thought he was going to be the President of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was sworn-in as the 16th President of Nigeria said this while addressing the class of 1999 Governors at the council chamber of Aso Villa, Abuja.

Some of the former Governors that visited the President include Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti State; Bisi Akande of Osun State; Joshua Dariye of Plateau State; Ahmed Yerima of Zamfara State; Jolly Nyame of Taraba State; Olusegun Osoba of Ogun State as well as Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto State and many others.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu said; “We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me,’’

(Photo Credit – Daily Trust paper)

He added; “My commitment to that democratic value is unwavering. I am overwhelmed and honored by the numbers of you here. I have an open door policy. You are my advisers. We went into the pond and wrestled with a pig. We got dirty, and cleaned up. That is why I am here today”

The President noted that the country would not make meaningful progress without fixing electricity, assured that his administration would harness gas resources, and explore every opportunity to ensure stable power generation and supply.

Source – Daily Trust paper Verified Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)