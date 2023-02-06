I Never Said We Will Solve Nigeria Power Issue In 6 Months, I Can Never Say Such A Thing – Fashola

Housing and Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola has come out to deny the reports that he said the APC government will solve the issue of power in just 6 months.

According to the former Lagos state governor who appeared in an interview on Channels television this night, it was just a made-up lie and he just allowed it to run until the day he asked his media men to replay the tape. In his own words as seen on Channels television…

“One of the things said about me is that I said that we will electrify Nigeria in 6 months. It was a lie that I allowed to run until the day I asked my media men to replay the tape and since then that lie has gone. Don’t say things that I didn’t say. I am a public servant and I address the public from time to time. I can’t possibly remember everything I have said, that is logically impossible. If you give me the context and the time, and the date, I will tell you what I said. But I know that I can’t say such things.”

