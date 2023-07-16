I Never Said I’ll Run In 2027 -Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has refuted claims that he made statements regarding his candidacy in 2027 or his opinions on the Federal Government’s appointees.

According to Obi, he has observed with dismay a growing trend of fabricated media reports and news articles based on interviews and press remarks that he never gave. Two recent instances involve false claims that he expressed his intention to run for office in 2027 during a supposed Arise TV interview that never occurred, and alleged comments regarding prospective appointees to the Federal Government.

When discussing his focus and that of the Obidient Movement, Obi stated that he would continue to address significant national issues through recognized news and media organizations. However, he made it clear that he would not concern himself with baseless distractions and trolling. His primary focus, as well as that of the Obidient Movement, remains unwavering in their original mission of creating a new Nigeria, which they believe is achievable.

Obi emphasized that their priorities do not revolve around political positions or personal gain, but rather on establishing a strong foundation for the nation and enhancing democracy by uplifting and empowering the marginalized in society. This commitment to an issue-driven approach was evident throughout their election campaigns.

