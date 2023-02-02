I Never Said I’ll Announce My Preferred Presidential Candidate On Camera— Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has claimed that he was dishonest about how he planned to reveal his preferred presidential candidate.

Governor Wike denied any prior discussion of making an announcement about his chosen presidential candidate on air, as reported by Channels TV on February 1st.

On Tuesday, January 30th, as was predicted, Dakuku Peterside, the former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), challenged Wike to nominate his presidential candidate.

However, in response to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, the governor of Rivers said:

You’ve got some serious balls to suggest I pick a presidential candidate. Can we agree on what’s appropriate? What’s the difference between failure and success? Wike posed the question on 2/1/23 during a Rivers State PDP rally in Port Harcourt.

I didn’t tell anyone that one day I’d show up with a camera and reveal the chosen few. I’ve already promised to reveal which candidate the residents of Rivers would back. The specific wording is something I did not share with you. I didn’t exactly promise to deliver live coverage and come right out and say it. But the locals in Rivers know.”

After losing the PDP primary in May to Atiku, Governor Wike abandoned his plans to run for president in 2023.

Wike’s decision to pick Okowa as his running mate rather than his closest primary competitor, Atiku, a former Vice President, later wounded Atiku.

Since then, the Rivers State governor and PDP presidential candidate Atiku have been at odds about who will lead the Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike and four other PDP governors, known as the G5 or the Integrity Group, have demanded that Ayu, who was born in Benue, resign in favor of a southerner before they will back Atiku’s 2023 bid.

Wike pledged logistical support last month for the campaigns of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Wike and his supporters have been conspicuously absent from Atiku’s campaign, although it is unclear whether they will back Obi, Kwankwaso, or APC’s Bola Tinubu in the race for the presidency.

