I Never Said If Peter Obi Didn’t Do Well, I Should Be Held Responsible- Sultan Of Sokoto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has said he didn’t make any statement about endorsing Peter Obi for president ahead of the 2023 election.

According to Vanguard paper it was reported that the statement reads: “The attention of Media Team of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has been drawn to a statement circulating on social media titled, “BREAKING: SULTAN OF SOKOTO WRITES” with an opening credited to Sultan purportedly saying, “Hold me responsible if Peter Obi didn’t perform well, the problem of the North is from the north, not Peter Obi or an Igbo man.

It is good that the Sultan of Sokoto has cleared the air concerning people who are spreading propaganda about him endorsing any presidential aspirant.

Politicians are urged not to allow their members to circulate fake informations about a prominent person endorsing their party presidential aspirant as this may also affect the image of their candidate.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Elijah361 (

)