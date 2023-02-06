NEWS

I Never Said APC Will Fix Power In Six Months, I Just Had To Allow The Lie To Run -Fashola

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 57 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Never Said APC Will Fix Power In Six Months, I Just Had To Allow The Lie To Run -Fashola

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has reacted to the various claims that has been circulating on the media that he had assured Nigerians that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will fix power within six months of being in power.

The former governor of Lagos state who made this statement while speaking on channels television noted that it was a lie which he knew, but has to allow it stay.

He said he had chosen to remain quiet about such false rumour until he ordered his media men to play the tape of what he said which eventually exposed the fact that it was merely a concocted lie.

Speaking further, he pointed out that what has been said about him does not resonate with his personality.

In his words…”One of the things that were said about me was that I said we would electrify Nigeria in six months. It was a lie that I allowed to run until the day I asked my media men to play the tape back, and since then, that lie had gone”

One may not be wrong to point out that some Nigerians may have expressed their dissatisfaction over the current happenings in the country in the last 8 years.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds
News )

#APC #Fix #Power #Months #Lie #Run #FasholaI Never Said APC Will Fix Power In Six Months, I Just Had To Allow The Lie To Run -Fashola Publish on 2023-02-06 21:58:41



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 57 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Withdraw from presidency; save yourself the shame; northerners would not vote for you-Adebanjo

1 min ago

Naira Scarcity: Nigerians Are Crying & It’s Sad That Obi Is Taking Side With Emefiele- Josef Onoh

10 mins ago

President Muhammadu Joins The APC Presidential Campaign In Katsina State.

20 mins ago

Court Bans CBN From Extending Deadline For Use Of Old Naira Notes

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button