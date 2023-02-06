I Never Said APC Will Fix Power In Six Months, I Just Had To Allow The Lie To Run -Fashola

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has reacted to the various claims that has been circulating on the media that he had assured Nigerians that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will fix power within six months of being in power.

The former governor of Lagos state who made this statement while speaking on channels television noted that it was a lie which he knew, but has to allow it stay.

He said he had chosen to remain quiet about such false rumour until he ordered his media men to play the tape of what he said which eventually exposed the fact that it was merely a concocted lie.

Speaking further, he pointed out that what has been said about him does not resonate with his personality.

In his words…”One of the things that were said about me was that I said we would electrify Nigeria in six months. It was a lie that I allowed to run until the day I asked my media men to play the tape back, and since then, that lie had gone”

One may not be wrong to point out that some Nigerians may have expressed their dissatisfaction over the current happenings in the country in the last 8 years.

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

