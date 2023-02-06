I Never Said APC Will Fix Power In Six Months, I Just Had To Allow The Lie To Run – Babatunde Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has responded to the various claims that have been circulating on the media. The claims state that he had assured Nigerians that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will fix power within six months of being in power. Fashola has responded to these claims by saying that he did not make such an assurance. This assertion was made by the former governor of Lagos state as he was doing an interview on national television. He acknowledged that he was aware that it was a falsehood but said that he had no choice but to let it stand.

He claimed that he had decided to keep quiet about the untrue rumor until he ordered his media men to play the tape of what he had said, which eventually revealed that the story was nothing more than a fabrication. He said that he had chosen to keep quiet about the untrue rumor until he had ordered his media men to play the tape.

In his additional comments, he brought up the point that the things that have been stated about him do not fit in with the person that he is. According to him “One of the things that has been mentioned about me is that I have made the statement that Nigeria will be electrified within the next six months. It was a falsehood that I let continue until the day that I requested my media men to play the tape back, and ever since that day, that lie has been eradicated.”

