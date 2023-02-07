I Never Said 2023 Presidency Must Be A Southern Affair – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In what seems like a major shift in his political philosophy of rotational presidency, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has said that he never said the 2023 presidency “must” be a southern affair.

“I never said it (2023 presidency) must, as a matter of life and death, become a southern affair,” the former presidential aspirant said Tuesday on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict.

Momodu, who is now a supporter of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for the February 25 election, had run in the party’s primary in May but lost to the former Vice President.

Momodu had argued that it would be unfair for a person from the north to follow the current president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is from Katsina State in northwestern Nigeria and whose eight-year term expires in may 2023.

But in an unexpected turn, Momodu, who has since been named the PDP Presidential Campaign Council’s Director of Strategic Communications, said he never indicated the 2023 presidency “must” be a southern affair.

Momodu indicated that by making the ticket open before the primary last May, the influential members of his party altered the mood.

The PDP’s inner circle, he claimed, were responsible for changing the atmosphere. Yes, a sizable portion of the populace wanted control in the south, was how I felt.

“You cannot hold me responsible for the party’s decision to throw it open at that point. I am a devoted member of the party, but the prohibition on a southerner serving as vice president was not stated anywhere in the constitution. The party is in charge at all times.

Bola Tinubu, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his Labour Party (LP) rival were both disqualified by him, despite both being from the South.

