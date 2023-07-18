I never imagined just one loss of an election can send some into depression- Festus Keyamo to Obidients

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Lawyer in a post he made on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday called out supporters of the Labour Party over their take regarding the ongoing Presidential Election Tribunal. Keyamo claimed that some Obidients have conjured all kinds of conspiracy theories that have been spread by supporters of the Labour Party.

The Senior lawyer called the reports claiming that the CJN has ordered a rerun as false and baseless, noting that a decision was never decided. He claimed that the opposition are losing their minds over one loss of an election. He noted that they have lost many elections as opposition but instead of engaging in such cheap trolls, they regrouped for future elections.

Hear him, “Instead of waiting calmly for the judiciary to perform its constitutional role in the electoral process, these some have unleashed their emotions all over the place; their cretins and minions have conjured all kinds of conspiracy theories and weird interpretations to simple things.”

Festus Keyamo added, “I am sorry to note that it appears they are losing their minds. I never imagined just one loss of an election can send some into depression. As opposition members, we lost several elections, but instead of engaging in these inanities, what we did was to respect the sanctity of the judiciary and to regroup for future elections.”

