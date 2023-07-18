I Never Imagined Just One Loss of an Election Can Send Some Characters Into Depression -Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a former minister during the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has criticized members of the opposition party for their reactions to the final address released by the legal practitioners representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As many are aware, Wole Olanipekun, the lead counsel for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, argued in his written address that disqualifying Tinubu over his failure to secure 25% of votes in the FCT could result in anarchy. This statement has sparked a flurry of responses from various quarters.

Keyamo expressed his disappointment with the opposition party’s supporters, claiming that they are losing their sanity. He pointed out that they have been offering different interpretations of the written address, which he finds absurd.

In a social media post, Keyamo suggested that he never expected that a single election loss could send some individuals spiraling into depression. He further highlighted that when the opposition party members have experienced defeat in the past, they did not engage in such trilities.

Keyamo’s statement reflects his frustration with the opposition’s response to Tinubu’s legal defense. He urges them to reconsider their reactions and focus on more important issues at hand.

