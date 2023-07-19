I Never Imagined Just One Loss Of An Election Can Send Some Characters Into Depression- Festus Keyamo,

Festus Keyamo, a Former minister under the previous administration of president Muhammadu Buhari has slammed some members of the opposition party over some of the reactions that have trailed the final address released by the legal practitioners representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It is no longer news that Wole Olanipekun, the lead counsel of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his written address, argued that trying to disqualify Tinubu over his failure to get 25% of votes at the FCT may lead to Anarchy

The statement has been initiating several responses

Keyamo said that supporters of the opposition parties are losing their minds. He said they have been coming up with different interpretations of the written address

Keyamo, in his post said that, he never imagined that just one loss of an election can send some characters tailspinning into depression

He said as opposition members, they lost several elections, but they didn’t engage in inanities

Kindly read part of his post below

