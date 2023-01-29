NEWS

I Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu

His Excellency the former executive governor Of Lagos state and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he Negotiated the Lekki deep seaport in Singapore and today, it is the deepest seaport in West Africa.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu made the statement while speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Edo state which was attended by the leaders of the APC in the state.

According to the statement from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he states that “When they were privatizing Nitel, I was negotiating free trade zone in China. I negotiated Lekki deep seaport in Singapore and it is the deepest Seaport now in West Africa.

He also said that he could have achieved a lot of things as the executive governor of Lagos State if the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo didn’t constrain his power as the executive Governor of Lagos state

Content created and supplied by: oLatest (via 50minds
News )

#Negotiated #Lekki #Deep #Seaport #Singapore #Deepest #Seaport #West #AfricaBola #TinubuI Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-29 23:36:15



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 16 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions As Kwankwaso’s Supporters Burn Their Red Caps As They Declare Support For Tinubu(Photo)

10 mins ago

“The People Of Kogi State Will Not Labour In Vain In The Presidential Election” -GYB’s Dep. Governor

14 mins ago

‘I Was A Taxi Driver In 2000, When I Was Just 18-Years-Old’ – Adamu Garba Reveals

22 mins ago

Peter Obi revealed the reason behind the invitation by the EFCC.

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button