I Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu

His Excellency the former executive governor Of Lagos state and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he Negotiated the Lekki deep seaport in Singapore and today, it is the deepest seaport in West Africa.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu made the statement while speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Edo state which was attended by the leaders of the APC in the state.

According to the statement from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he states that “When they were privatizing Nitel, I was negotiating free trade zone in China. I negotiated Lekki deep seaport in Singapore and it is the deepest Seaport now in West Africa.

He also said that he could have achieved a lot of things as the executive governor of Lagos State if the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo didn’t constrain his power as the executive Governor of Lagos state

Content created and supplied by: oLatest (via 50minds

News )

#Negotiated #Lekki #Deep #Seaport #Singapore #Deepest #Seaport #West #AfricaBola #TinubuI Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-29 23:36:15