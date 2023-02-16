I need N70 million in cash for my Election expenses- House of Reps member, Ado Doguwa laments

A member of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa during an interview has revealed that he needs N70 million cash for the upcoming election. This came after President Buhari gave a new directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria regarding the naira swap on Thursday morning. Reacting to this, the House of Reps member claimed that Naira scarcity will have a negative effect on the electioneering expenses of politicians ahead of the upcoming election.

Ado Doguwa lamented that as a politician contesting for a seat in the Government, he has the right to have such an amount in cash. He stated that in reference to Section 88(4) of the Electoral Act, the election expenses for House of Representatives seats at N70 million. Ado Doguwa also condemned the CBN for bringing such a policy some days before the election.

Ado Doguwa said: “The issue of Naira scarcity will affect the upcoming election very badly. As a House of Representatives member, I need N70 million in cash for my Election expenses but I don’t have it. During the election, we will have to pay some party agents in cash because in many places, there are no banks or ATMs.”

News Source: Channels Television

Content created and supplied by: Lilridex (via 50minds

News )

#N70 #million #cash #Election #expenses #House #Reps #member #Ado #Doguwa #lamentsI need N70 million in cash for my Election expenses- House of Reps member, Ado Doguwa laments Publish on 2023-02-17 00:23:11