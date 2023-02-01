NEWS

I Need My Life Back; I Need To Spend More Time With My Wife and Young Children—El-Rufai (Video)

During an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, February 1, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the executive governor of Kaduna State, while giving his thoughts concerning the coming general elections, expressed his grief for being the governor of Kaduna State, stating clearly that he is ready anytime from now to hand over the burden of governorship to someone else so as to have time for his personal life.

According to the governor, “The election is now some days away; I count down every day because I’m looking forward to handing over the burden to someone else. Trust me, I’m trying to get my life back; I need to spend more time with my family; I have young children that need me now; and I have a PhD to complete; I’ve been on it for a few years now.”

Speaking further, he said he’s still contemplating whether to work with the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if by some stroke of luck he wins the 2023 presidential election and he’s sworn into office, but he doesn’t just want Asiwaju to be elected but also to make him succeed.

Video Credit: Channels Television (0:30-2:30)

