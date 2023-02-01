I Need My Life Back, I Need To Spend More Time With My Wife and Young Children—El-Rufai (Video)

NEWS

The executive governor of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, expressed his regret for holding the position of governor during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, February 1. He made it clear that he is ready to hand over the reins of governorship at any time in the future so that he can have time for his personal life. El-Rufai was discussing his thoughts on the upcoming general elections.

As stated by the governor, “I am counting down the days until the election because I am eager to relieve myself of this responsibility. I’m working on finishing my PhD, which I’ve been working on for a few years, and trying to get my life back. I need to spend more time with my family, I have young children who need me now, and I need to spend more time with my family.”

In addition, he noted that while he is still debating whether or not to collaborate with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate, should he by chance prevail in the 2023 presidential election and be sworn into office, he wants Asiwaju to succeed in addition to being elected.

