“I Need A Tall, Dark, Handsome Man That Has Up To 20 Million Naira In His Account” -Blessing CEO

Joner


Every woman has certain qualities she desires in a man. Some prioritize wealth, while others prefer good character, handsomeness, height, and other attributes.

In a video on her official Facebook page, Blessingceo, a relationship therapist and social media influencer, shared the characteristics she seeks in a partner. She politely requested her fans to introduce her to wealthy brothers, both within and outside the country, as she is eager to get married and is looking for specific traits in a man.

She mentioned her preferences, including a tall, dark, and handsome guy with dimples, who is hardworking and has at least 20 million naira in his account.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 3:48 Minutes)

In her own words, she said, “If you have any rich brother within or outside the country, I’m advertising myself now because it will be December soon and all of them will return back. Don’t fail to introduce me to them, but he must be tall, dark, handsome, caring, hardworking, and have a spare 20 million naira in his account.”

