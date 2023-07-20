“I Need 100 Million Naira Right Now, Half Of My Problem Will Be Solved” Actress Nkechi Blessing Says

Yoruba movie actress, Nkechi Blessing has used her latest Instagram post to make a public demand for the amount of money she needs right now in order to solve half of her problems. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she made it known that she needs a whopping 100 million naira right now.

She disclosed that if she could get the stated amount, half of her problems would be solved. It is surprising to hear that 100 million naira, which is believed to be a lot of money, could only solve half of her problems, which might be an indication that she lives an expensive lifestyle.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “I need 100 million naira right now, half of my problem will be solved.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and the roles she plays in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)