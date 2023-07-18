“I Nearly Pûnched Someone Who Tried To Arrange My Woman For A Man” – Daddy Freeze Reveals

During a recent live broadcast on Facebook, Daddy Freeze recounted a certain time he almost physically assaulted someone who tried to ‘hook’ his wife up with a man (whose name was undisclosed).

Daddy Freeze said, “the fact is that these things happen. Personally, I nearly punched someone who tried to arrange my woman for a man. My wife was so naive; she kept saying she thought it was just a ‘friends thing’.”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said, “honestly, if I am in a relationship, I will not go out without my woman. This is because if you have double standards, you can go out with guys. Personally, I do not trust girls who hang out with people.”

Lastly, Daddy Freeze said, “the moment you are in a relationship and you want to hang out with friends, end it and go ahead. Nollywood people should know that their occupation is suspicious. For this reason, they should not make it more suspicious by hanging out with ‘friends’.”

To ensure watch the full video, click here (between 21sh – 28th minutes).

